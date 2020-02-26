12 new flights from Europe to Armenia to launch in 2020

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. 12 new flights to Armenia, mainly from Europe, are expected to open in 2020, Chairwoman of the Tourism Committee Susanna Safaryan told reporters today.

“This year we will have direct flights from Armenia to Germany and Italy, in particular to Rome, Milan, Memmingen, Berlin, as well as to other European countries – Cyprus (Paphos, Larnaca), Greece (Thessaloniki, Athens), Austria (Vienna), Lithuania (Vilnius). This, of course, will contribute to the tourism growth”, she said.

