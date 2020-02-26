Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Armenian Special Operations Paratroopers Assault Team’s women fighters showcase close combat skills

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan viewed an exhibition of martial arts, hand-to-hand close combat by the first women fighters of the Armenian Armed Forces Special Operations Brigade Paratroopers Team.

The servicemembers – the first women soldiers of the special division – showcased combat knife attacking, defense and other tactical skills.

The elite troops told Tonoyan that they are mentally and physically ready to overcome any challenge side-by-side with their men brothers-in-arms, and in the event of necessity to complete any mission on the battlefield. The fighters said they’ve set a goal for themselves to perfect their skills and be the best.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





