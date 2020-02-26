Pope Francis expresses closeness to those affected by novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis expressed his closeness to those affected by the novel coronavirus, to doctors who are working to take care for the sick, Vatican News reported.

“I wish, again, to express my closeness to those who are ill with coronavirus and to health-care workers who are caring for them, as well as to civil authorities and to all those who are involved in assisting patients and in containing the spread of the virus”, Pope Francis said during the General Audience in St. Peter’s Square.

Number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has exceeded 320. Death toll reached 11.