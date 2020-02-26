Tourist visits from Germany and France to Armenia increase

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. 4.3 million general visits and 1.9 million tourist visits were registered in Armenia in 2019, Chairwoman of the Tourism Committee Susanna Safaryan told reporters.

“In 2019 we recorded 4.3 million general visits, which was more by 14.9% from the figure of 2018. Last year we recorded nearly 1.9 million tourist visits, which was more by 14.7 compared to 2018. But this year we have some changes in the main markets. Again the markets are topped by Russia, Georgia, Iran and the US. In 2018 Germany was the 5th in the list, but this year is replaced by Kazakhstan. Among the European countries the leaders are Germany and France as the visits from these countries to Armenia recorded a major growth in 2019. The visits of German tourists to Armenia increased by nearly 40% compared to 2018, and those from France to Armenia increased by nearly 20%”, she said, adding that the tourist flow from the European countries to Armenia continues growing.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan