Deputy FM presents recent data relating to ratification process of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Five member states of the European Union have not yet ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), however, deputy foreign minister of Armenia Avet Adonts hopes that the ratification of the CEPA by these five states will take place very soon.

“As of this moment 22 countries have completed the internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the CEPA, and 5 states – Spain, Austria, Portugal, Greece and Italy, are very close to the completion of that ratification process. We expect the ratification by Austria in upcoming days. Spain is asking for some time because it has constantly been at electoral processes, but now they are starting the ratification process”, the deputy FM said during parliamentary hearings relating to the implementation process of the CEPA which was organized today by the parliamentary standing committee on European integration affairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan