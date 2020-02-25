"Yes" campaign of Constitutional changes launches fundraising with participation of PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. "Yes" campaign of Constitutional changes has launched fundraising. ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan also participates in the fundraising.

The referendum will take place on April 5. The changes are about suspending the powers of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan