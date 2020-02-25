Armenia to airlift 65 nationals from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak
18:08, 25 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. 65 Armenian nationals will be airlifted out of coronavirus-hit Iran on a special flight, foreign ministry official Arsen Avagyan told ARMENPRESS.
“65 nationals of the Republic of Armenia have applied to the Embassy of Armenia in Iran. A special flight is planned for February 26 to repatriate the Armenian citizens,” he said.
Earlier Armenia announced a partial shutdown of its border with Iran as the Islamic Republic reported novel coronavirus cases.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
