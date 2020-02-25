Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenia to airlift 65 nationals from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

Armenia to airlift 65 nationals from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. 65 Armenian nationals will be airlifted out of coronavirus-hit Iran on a special flight, foreign ministry official Arsen Avagyan told ARMENPRESS.

“65 nationals of the Republic of Armenia have applied to the Embassy of Armenia in Iran. A special flight is planned for February 26 to repatriate the Armenian citizens,” he said.

Earlier Armenia announced a partial shutdown of its border with Iran as the Islamic Republic reported novel coronavirus cases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration