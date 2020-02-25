Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenian and Russian FMs discuss bilateral agenda in Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, the MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two FMs discussed a broad range of issues relating to the bilateral and multilateral agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing regional and international issues, including the developments in the Middle East.

The Armenian and Russian foreign ministers touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh peace process at the meeting.

