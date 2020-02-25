Canary Islands hotel on lockdown after coronavirus case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. One hotel in the Canary Islands was put on lockdown on Tuesday after a coronavirus case was identified there the day before, a guest at the hotel told Reuters.

Some Spanish media outlets also reported the lockdown, saying there were around 1,000 guests at the hotel.

Spanish health authorities could not immediately confirm the hotel lockdown but said they would test tourists and staff in the hotel, in which an Italian national infected with the coronavirus stayed.

The man, a doctor who came to Tenerife on holidays, was being kept in isolation in a hospital. He was the third case identified in Spain after a German tourist in La Gomera, another Canary Island, and a British man in Mallorca were tested positive.