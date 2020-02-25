Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak has died in Cairo hospital at the age of 92 on February 25, reports BBC.

Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt.

He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and he was freed in March 2017.

 





