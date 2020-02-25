No COVID-2019 cases in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. There are no novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases in Armenia as of 13:00, February 25, the Ministry of Healthcare said, adding that preventive measures are proceeding to prevent the virus from entering the country.

The ministry said it has acquired more COVID-2019 test kits, as well as additional protective masks and disinfectants.

The healthcare ministry advised citizens to avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms, wash hands with soap before eating and after coming home and contact a doctor in the event of having flu-like symptoms.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan