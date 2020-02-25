Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Davit Ghulyan appointed advisor to President of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Davit Ghulyan has been appointed advisor to the President of Supreme Judicial Council.

Previously, Davit Ghulyan served as chief of staff of the defense ministry, advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Attorneys, etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





