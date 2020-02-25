General Prosecution sets up task force to study referendum process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution has set up a special task force which will study and supervise the procedures around possible reports on electoral violations that may be reported by voters or the news media during the preparations or voting day in the April 5 constitutional referendum.

The group has been tasked to cooperate with the central electoral commission, the news media, observer missions and other stakeholder organizations. The Prosecutor General has tasked to ensure the transparency of the process.

