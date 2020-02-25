Armenians advised to avoid crowded locations in northern Italy and contact embassy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Amid the abrupt increase of the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases in Italy, Armenian nationals who are currently in Italy or who are planning to visit the country are advised to contact the Embassy of Armenia in Italy to register their contact information and period of stay.

In addition, the Embassy of Armenia in Italy advised against all travel to Lombardy’s Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo e San Fiorano communities and Veneto’s Vo’ Euganeo as the towns are currently quarantined. The embassy advised Armenian nationals to avoid crowded places in the northern parts of the country.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan