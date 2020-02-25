France says all Covid-2019 patients have recovered

YEREVAV, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The French Healthcare Minister Olivier Véran has announced that all novel coronavirus (Covid-2019) patients in the country have been treated, BFMTV reported.

According to the WHO France had 12 cases of the Covid-2019 with one fatality.

Veran said all of the infected persons have been successfully treated.

“There are no more coronavirus infection cases in France, the virus isn’t spreading anymore. The last patient who was hospitalized in Lyon has been treated. The patient is no longer contagious and was discharged,” Veran said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan