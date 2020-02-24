Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kuwait

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been infected by the new coronavirus in Kuwait, Kuna news agency reported citing the country’s healthcare ministry.

The three cases, the first in the Gulf state, were among the 700 people evacuated from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad last week, according to the New York Times.

All the three cases are under constant observation by the medical staff.

 

 





