Official opening of Slovak Embassy in Armenia to be held on February 24

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Slovakia in Armenia will open on February 24 at the Sayat-Nova Avenue in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The official opening ceremony of the Embassy will be attended also by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák. FM Lajčák will arrive in Armenia on February 24 on an official visit.

