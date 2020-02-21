President signs decree on awarding Greco-Roman wrestler Armen Nazaryan with medal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding Greco-Roman wrestler, Europe, World and Olympic champion Armen Nazaryan with the 1st Degree Medal for the Services to the Fatherland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s petition.

Armen Nazaryan is a Greco-Roman wrestler who later represented Bulgaria. Nazaryan is a two-time Olympic Champion, a three-time World Champion, and a six-time European Champion. After Armenia regained independence in 1991, Nazaryan became the first Olympic gold medalist for the country.