Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák will pay an official visit to Armenia on February 24, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On February 24 the Slovak FM is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at 10:15 Yerevan time. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference at 11:30.

The Slovak FM will firstly visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial upon his arrival to Armenia.

Meetings with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian are also expected.

During the visit the Slovak FM will attend the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of Slovakia in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan