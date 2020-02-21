President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of conductor Yuri Davtyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter over the death of conductor, People’s Artist of Armenia Yuri Davtyan, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President said that Yuri Davtyan’s activity and merit are an integral part of the Armenian culture.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the renowned conductor’s family, relatives and fans and share their grief”, the letter says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan