Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of conductor Yuri Davtyan

President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of conductor Yuri Davtyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter over the death of conductor, People’s Artist of Armenia Yuri Davtyan, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President said that Yuri Davtyan’s activity and merit are an integral part of the Armenian culture.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the renowned conductor’s family, relatives and fans and share their grief”, the letter says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration