President Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Artsakh Revival Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Artsakh Revival Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my most heartfelt congratulations on the Artsakh Revival Day.

On the 20th of February 1988 an extraordinary session of the Regional Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was held in Stepanakert and lent legitimacy to our people's perennial aspirations and announced the start of realizing their cherished dreams and goals.

The session took place despite the brutal oppressions of the dictatorial Azerbaijan, it took place in strict conformity with democratic principles and norms, complying with the letter and spirit of the law. And for the decision was made, a decision for which our people had been fighting for decades.

It was a struggle aimed at the restoration of historical justice, the protection of human rights and freedoms, universal and national values. It was a struggle the whole Armenian people stood for in Karabakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

This day became the symbol of our people's courage, determination and love for freedom, our nation-wide solidarity.

Dear compatriots,

I once again congratulate our whole people on this memorable holiday and wish peace and greatest success on the path of building our national state”.