Several US Congressmen to send their office staffers to Artsakh to observe elections

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Several US Congressmen announced that their office employees will visit the Republic of Artsakh at the invitation of Stepanakert to observe the process of upcoming elections scheduled on March 31, Voice of America reported.

“Of course we want to have fair elections in Artsakh on March 31, so I would like to inform you that I decided to send my staffer to observe the process of the elections”, US Congresswoman Judy Chu said.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who has Armenian origins, stated that it’s very important that democracy continues in Artsakh.

James Johnson, senior advisor to Congressman Frank Pallone, is going to depart for Artsakh to conduct monitoring during elections. “I examined and saw that the previous elections in Artsakh have been free, fair and transparent with all criteria. We hope these elections will also be free”, he said.

In his turn Congressman Frank Pallone stated that it’s very important to show to the whole world that democracy is established in Artsakh. “We want to highlight that democracy works in Artsakh and is in accordance with all the standards of free society”.

Despite the position of several Congressmen, the US Department of State has not recognized the previous elections held in Artsakh.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Artsakh on March 31.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan