Education ministry donates 50 thousand books to public school libraries
10:41, 19 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Book Giving Day, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports will donate 50,000 newly published books to the libraries of all public schools in Armenia.
Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said on social media that the distribution in provinces will be organized through local governments.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
