PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative discuss NK conflict settlement issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia. Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction over the development process of the Armenia-EU relations, noting that bilateral partnership has intensive dynamics. The PM noted that at the moment Armenia is in the stage of holding a referendum on Constitutional changes and spoke about its goals.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues related to the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan noted that Armenia is committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in line with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. He highlighted the involvement of Artsakh’s civil society in the confidence building measures, which will foster the establishment of constructive atmosphere and the negotiation process.

The Armenian PM and the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia also exchanged views on other issues of regional importance.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan