President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of high-tech industry

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today Armenia’s minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the development of scientific sectors in Artsakh and the cooperation between the two Armenian states in this context were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of economy and productive infrastructures Levon Grigoryan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan