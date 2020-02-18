Electoral board receives application to register NO campaigning group

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission has received an application on registering a NO campaigning group in the upcoming constitutional referendum.

The electoral board’s secretary Armen Smbatyan said the application was received at 09:13 February 18.

Earlier, attorney Ruben Melikyan, the co-founder of the Path of Law NGO, who is a former Ombudsman of Artsakh and a former deputy justice minister of Armenia, expressed intentions to start a NO campaigning group. Melikyan’s group includes, among others, Gohar Meloyan, Arsen Babayan, Elinar Vardanyan, Tigran Atanesyan, Astghik Matevosyan, Artak Asatryan, Siranush Sahakyan, Anahit Sargsyan and Arsen Mkrtchyan.

The YES campaigning group is led by the ruling Civil Contract party.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office.

