Armenia works on expanding its diplomatic representation in Iraq

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met today with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed A. Alhakim on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Iraqi FMs stated that the bilateral relations are recording a positive dynamics. In this context FM Mnatsakanyan said Armenia is taking actions to expand its diplomatic representation in Iraq which will bring contribution to further enriching the bilateral agenda.

They highlighted the role of the Armenian community in Iraq’s public-political life and strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

The ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues. FM Mnatsakanyan said Armenia always closely follows the developments taking place in the Middle East.

