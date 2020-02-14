Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

PM Pashinyan to pay official visit to Moldova in near future

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Moldova Igor Dodon in the sidelines of Munich Security Conference.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Munich that greeting the President of Moldova, PM Pashinyan noted that he is very glad for the opportunity to meet him, adding that they often meet during various international events or sessions.  “The political relations between Armenia and Moldova are on a high level, which is very satisfying. We can see intensity in bilateral interactions, but we cannot say the same for economic relations”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that there is much to do in this sphere, including organization of business forums and other events.

PM Pashinyan plans to pay an official visit to Moldova in the near future.

The President of Moldova is not satisfied with economic results as well. Sharing the opinion of his partner, Igor Dodon said that it’s necessary to make joint efforts to activate trade and economic relations.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I am very glad for this meeting. We are looking forward to your visit in the 1st half of this year. We see a necessity to hold a session of the intergovernmental commission and business meetings, which I think, will foster economic relations”, the President of Moldova said.

He informed that at the end of February the President of the parliament of Moldova will pay a visit to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





