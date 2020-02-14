Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Turkey by 35% in 2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom CJSC decreased the supply of gas to Turkey by 35% in 2019, Gazprom said in its report, TASS reported.

Gazprom’s export to the countries of Eastern Europe has declined by 9%. The Eastern Europe region, in which Gazprom also included Turkey, remains the largest market for Gazprom.

The main consumers of the Russian gas in the region are Germany and France.

