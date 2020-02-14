Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Turkey by 35% in 2019

Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Turkey by 35% in 2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom CJSC decreased the supply of gas to Turkey by 35% in 2019, Gazprom said in its report, TASS reported.

Gazprom’s export to the countries of Eastern Europe has declined by 9%. The Eastern Europe region, in which Gazprom also included Turkey, remains the largest market for Gazprom.

The main consumers of the Russian gas in the region are Germany and France.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





