Armenia and Germany eager to deepen economic partnership

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce on February 14th where he had a luncheon with Thomas Bareiß, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; Volker Treier, the Chief Executive of Foreign Trade and Member of the Executive Board of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce and other members of the organization.

Bareiß thanked the Armenian PM for the meeting and noted that the German side is eager to further develop and expand trade-economic ties with Armenia. He expressed certainty that the Armenian PM’s visit will boost the enhancement of bilateral business relations and implementation of new joint programs in different branches of the economy.

PM Nikol Pashinyan addressed the ongoing developments in the Armenian economy and the government’s actions for improving the business climate. The Armenian PM spoke in detail about the ongoing programs and the government’s priorities in industry, tourism, agriculture and IT.

Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government is interested in developing economic partnership with Germany and the enhancement of the involvement of German businesses and capital in the Armenian market.

During the meeting the sides discussed possible steps and programs in the direction of implementing joint projects that will boost the Armenia-Germany commercial ties. They also highlighted the organization of business forums and deepening of ties and cooperation between businessmen.

