Armenia received more money from EAEU budget than it transferred in 2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia received 75 billion 369 million drams from the total budget (from customs duties) of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2019, but transferred less money – 63 billion 422 million drams, to the EAEU budget, Deputy Chair of the State Revenue Committee Shushanik Nersisyan said at a press conference.

“Armenia’s share of the EAEU common budget is 1.22%. Armenia’s participation to the EAEU single budget has always been less, but we received more from this budget. In all months of 2019, except September, Armenia received more than it gave”, she said.

In 2019 Armenia has sent 63 billion 422 million AMD to the EAEU countries. But the EAEU states sent 75 billion 369 million AMD to Armenia. Starting from mid-2018 and 2019 Armenia’s participation to the EAEU budget is gradually increasing. “This speaks about our enhanced administration and honest partnering relations with regards to the EAEU partners”, Nersisyan said.

She added that the customs duties collected by Armenia, with the exception of the customs duties collected by individuals, are distributed and sent to the general budget.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





