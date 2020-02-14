Bashar al-Assad regretted trusting Erdogan, reveals opposition LHK leader Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) faction of parliament Edmon Marukyan has commended the Syrian parliament for passing a resolution on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

“I salute our colleagues at the Syrian parliament, who adopted yesterday an important decision regarding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” lawmaker Edmon Marukyan told reporters in parliament on February 14.

“I remember how we went to Latakia with a parliamentary group during the capture of Kessab. We’ve talked about this topic that time also. I believe that the Armenian Genocide issue should not become an issue to remember during tensions with Turkey, this should’ve been done earlier. I remember our meeting with President Assad, when he had said “I was being told in Armenia that I shouldn’t trust Erdogan so much, I didn’t listen to you””.

On February 13th, the Syrian parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan