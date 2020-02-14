Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Turkey ramps up security for Russian embassy as ambassador receives threats over Syria

Turkey ramps up security for Russian embassy as ambassador receives threats over Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish authorities have strengthened security measures of the Russian Embassy in Ankara after Ambassador Alexei Yerkhov began receiving threats over the escalation of the situation in Idlib, Syria, TASS reported.

A Russian diplomat in Turkey told TASS that the Turkish government ramped up security for the diplomatic mission after the latter’s request.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide 15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 5884 times
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5301 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4893 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3681 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3526 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration