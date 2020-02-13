Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Asian Stocks - 13-02-20

TOKYO, 13 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.14% to 23827.73 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.34% to 1713.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.71% to 2906.07 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.34% to 27730.00 points.





