Asian Stocks - 13-02-20
TOKYO, 13 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 February:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.14% to 23827.73 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.34% to 1713.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.71% to 2906.07 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.34% to 27730.00 points.
- 02.13-21:16 Armenian FM meets with Minister of State for Europe in Berlin
- 02.13-21:06 Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Syrian parliament sign of friendship – MFA Armenia
- 02.13-20:32 High level Armenian-German talks take place in Berlin
- 02.13-18:43 Germany is an important and successful model of p parliamentarism for Armenia – Pashinyan
- 02.13-18:36 Armenian-German relations intensively develop – Merkel
- 02.13-18:14 Armenian-German relations on highest ever level – PM Pashinyan
- 02.13-18:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-02-20
- 02.13-18:11 Asian Stocks - 13-02-20
- 02.13-18:02 Pashinyan-Merkel meeting kicks off in Berlin
- 02.13-17:58 Turkey trying to get rid of Armenians in Old City of Jerusalem - Jewish press
- 02.13-17:16 Modern-day terrorists are successors of Armenian Genocide perpetrators, says Syrian Ambassador
- 02.13-16:52 Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan receives US Ambassador
- 02.13-16:47 Germany supports Armenia’s judicial reforms: Pashinyan met with Bundestag President in Berlin
- 02.13-15:43 Armath Engineering Laboratories expand their geography, will soon operate in India
- 02.13-15:14 Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 02.13-15:10 Meeting of Armenian PM and Bundestag President kicks off in Berlin
- 02.13-14:06 President Bako Sahakyan receives group of activists of Artsakh Movement
- 02.13-13:42 Armenian PM and his delegation arrive in Berlin on working visit
- 02.13-13:27 Armenian Genocide resolution put to vote in Syrian Parliament
- 02.13-13:13 Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone
- 02.13-13:10 President Sarkissian receives Ombudsman Tatoyan
- 02.13-11:47 Government provides funds to parties and blocs that passed 3% threshold in 2018 election
- 02.13-11:22 Khosrov forest reserve is self-rehabilitating after 2017 wildfire, says environment minister
- 02.13-10:09 Road condition
- 02.13-10:04 Azerbaijan tries to instrumentalize NK conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy – MFA spox
16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5137 times King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit
17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4679 times Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries
21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3556 times Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia
11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3394 times Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route
15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 3342 times Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide