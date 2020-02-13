Government provides funds to parties and blocs that passed 3% threshold in 2018 election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide financial assistance to the parties and party blocs that received 3% and more votes in the 2018 snap parliamentary elections.

The respective decision was adopted at today’s Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan introduced the draft decision.

For this purpose the government will provide a total of 103 million 725 thousand AMD, of which 5 million 208 thousand AMD to the Republican Party of Armenia, 9 million 150 thousand AMD to the Prosperous Armenia party, 78 million 6 thousand AMD to the My Step, 4 million 303 thousand to the ARF and 7 million 056 thousand to the Bright Armenia.

