Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 13, as of 10:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Sisian-Goris highway and the Vardenyats Pass are closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for trucks.

Snowstorm is reported in Syunik province.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





