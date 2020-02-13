Road condition
10:09, 13 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 13, as of 10:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Sisian-Goris highway and the Vardenyats Pass are closed.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for trucks.
Snowstorm is reported in Syunik province.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version