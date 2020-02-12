Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-20

YEREVAN, 12 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 february, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 479.29 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 523.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 7.59 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.47 drams to 622.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 29.46 drams to 24200.67 drams. Silver price down by 1.09 drams to 272.83 drams. Platinum price down by 38.76 drams to 14854.79 drams.