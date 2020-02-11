Artur Aleksanyan to struggle for Europe’s champion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Olympic champion, 3 times world and 4 times Europe’s champion wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97kg) is in the final of Europe’s championship.

ARMENPRESS reports another Armenian wrestler Gevorg Gharibyan (60kg) is also in the final and will compete with representative of Turkey Kerem Kamal.

The 3rd Armenian wrestler who reached final was Ruben Gharibyan (82 kg), who was defeated by the representative of Italy.

The championship takes place in Italy.

