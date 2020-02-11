Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Government seeks to introduce civilian oversight for police signaling creation of Interior Ministry

Government seeks to introduce civilian oversight for police signaling creation of Interior Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice has presented the 2020-2022 police reforms strategy for public debates. The strategy envisages the creation of a Ministry of Interior that will be in charge of the law enforcement agency. 

“The creation of the ministry will enable to ensure both parliamentary and civilian oversight for the area. This change will imply amendments to legislative basis, as well as certain internal structural changes”, the Justice Ministry said in the draft law published online.

Currently the police is a body directly answering to the prime minister. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4632 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4222 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3809 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3201 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3019 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration