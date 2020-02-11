Government seeks to introduce civilian oversight for police signaling creation of Interior Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice has presented the 2020-2022 police reforms strategy for public debates. The strategy envisages the creation of a Ministry of Interior that will be in charge of the law enforcement agency.

“The creation of the ministry will enable to ensure both parliamentary and civilian oversight for the area. This change will imply amendments to legislative basis, as well as certain internal structural changes”, the Justice Ministry said in the draft law published online.

Currently the police is a body directly answering to the prime minister.

