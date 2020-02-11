Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan will return this summer from Roma loan transfer unless they lower £20m demands

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Italy’s Roma FC aren’t planning to buy Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer unless Arsenal reduce their asking price, according to The Sun.

Mkhitaryan is currently on loan Roma, but the Italian club isn’t “prepared to meet Arsenal’s £20million valuation for the 31-year-old whose Emirates contract expires next year.”

The Gunners themselves don’t see Mkhitaryan in their squad, and that would leave Arsenal trying to find an alternative buyer.  In the current season, Mkhitaryan played 10 matches with Roma and scored 4 goals.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





