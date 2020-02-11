Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Armenian President doesn’t rule out continuation of further discussions after setting referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Public Relations Department of the Office of the Armenian President commented on the inquiries of various media outlets relating to the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments in the country.

Armenpress presents the Department’s statement:

“In response to numerous questions of media outlets regarding the referendum on Constitutional amendments, we announce that:

The President of the Republic signed the decree on setting April 5 as the date for holding the referendum based on the provisions of Article 206th of the Constitution, according to which the President of the Republic sets a referendum within three days after the adoption of the decision by the Parliament on holding a referendum.

At the same time, highlighting the importance of Constitutional reforms, as well as the necessity of preserving the rule of law and keeping high Armenia’s international reputation, the President doesn’t rule out continuation of further discussions by him, holding consultations with public-political groups, professional community, the Parliament, the government and the Constitutional Court, as well as applying to the respective international structures and experts for consulting opinion.

The President of the Republic has always expressed his principled position on the appropriateness and necessity of determining the most important decisions relating to the state and public life by the direct expression of will of the people – the referendum”.  

Armenia will hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments on April 5.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





