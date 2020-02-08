Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Slovenia ratifies EU-Armenia CEPA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Slovenia notified on February 5 the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the European Union – Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on social media.

The EU-Armenia CEPA has already been ratified by Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





