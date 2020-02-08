Yerevan ramps up funding for chess schools
14:22, 8 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan has increased funding for the city’s chess schools for 2020, Yerevan Chess Federation Chairman Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who is also a parliamentary majority lawmaker and head of the Parliamentary Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sport and Youth Affairs said in a statement on social media.
In 2020, coaches at the chess schools will get 60% higher salaries, while the wages of administrative staffers have been raised 25%.
A total of 285,000,000 drams is allocated by the City of Yerevan to the chess schools for 2020.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
