Overnight brawl in Kazakhstan leaves 8 dead
12:58, 8 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Eight people have been killed and 40 injured in a brawl and clashes in villages of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, local authorities announced.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Tokayev said in a statement that the national guard and police are controlling the situation.
Nearly 50 people have been arrested.
Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev said on February 8 that 30 homes, 15 shops, and 20 cars had been damaged in the violence.
According to media reports the brawls and clashes began after a household altercation in a village drastically escalated.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
