Overnight brawl in Kazakhstan leaves 8 dead

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Eight people have been killed and 40 injured in a brawl and clashes in villages of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, local authorities announced.

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Tokayev said in a statement that the national guard and police are controlling the situation.

Nearly 50 people have been arrested.

Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev said on February 8 that 30 homes, 15 shops, and 20 cars had been damaged in the violence.

According to media reports the brawls and clashes began after a household altercation in a village drastically escalated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan