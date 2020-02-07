Ryanair to carry out Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ryanair airlines will carry out also Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of Yerevan’s “Zvartnots” airport.

The low-cost Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights will start from June 2020, with a frequency of two flights a week.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan