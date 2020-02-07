Ryanair to carry out Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ryanair airlines will carry out also Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of Yerevan’s “Zvartnots” airport.
The low-cost Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights will start from June 2020, with a frequency of two flights a week.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 02.07-21:14 Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia
- 02.07-20:56 Ryanair to carry out Yerevan-Paphos-Yerevan flights
- 02.07-19:10 Armenian exports rise by 9.4%
- 02.07-18:53 Artsakh’s CEC can give lecture to Azerbaijani CEC on fair elections – CEC Chairwoman
- 02.07-18:06 PM Pashinyan, EEC Board Chairman discuss development of cooperation between member states
- 02.07-17:45 FM Mnatsakanyan presents reform process to EU Ambassadors
- 02.07-17:39 Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives EEC Board Chairman and his delegation
- 02.07-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-02-20
- 02.07-17:30 Asian Stocks - 07-02-20
- 02.07-16:50 Armenian PM to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin
- 02.07-16:32 Road condition update
- 02.07-16:21 President of Artsakh gives state awards to representatives of "Mrakats" State Chamber Choir
- 02.07-16:14 Armenia, EBRD sign €21,1 million deal for modernization of Meghri BCP
- 02.07-16:03 King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 02.07-15:05 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with EBRD Vice President in Yerevan
- 02.07-14:51 Armenian MFA denies claims of Vitaly Balasanyan on recent meeting of FMs in Geneva
- 02.07-14:47 H1N1 cases recorded among students of Yerevan’s A. Pushkin public school
- 02.07-14:44 Winner of Tigran Mansurian Music Composition Competition announced
- 02.07-14:19 President Sarkissian meets with representatives of IT companies
- 02.07-14:13 Parliament majority MP presents procedures around high court referendum
- 02.07-14:05 Construction of North-South highway is one of our key projects, says Armenian minister
- 02.07-13:07 All suspected cases of 2019-nCoV test negative in Armenia so far, authorities say
- 02.07-12:38 Shanghai healthcare expert asks residents to stay at home for two more weeks to contain coronavirus
- 02.07-12:28 Armenian healthcare minister holds phone talk with Georgian counterpart
- 02.07-11:44 Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route
16:57, 01.31.2020
Viewed 3001 times URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 2895 times 105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship
21:54, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2823 times Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE
13:45, 02.01.2020
Viewed 2039 times Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
14:13, 01.31.2020
Viewed 1896 times German MP Karin Strenz stripped from immunity amid probe into Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal