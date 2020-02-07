Armenian exports rise by 9.4%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian exports in 2019 amounted to 2 billion 640 million and 275.1 thousand USD, which is an increase of 9.4% against the previous year, ARMENPRESS was informed from the data published by the National Statistical Committee.

The exports to the EAEU member states amounted to 760 million and 894.5 thousand USD, against 688 million and 473.6 thousand USD of the previous year, an increase of 10.5%.

Armenian exports to the EU in 2019 amounted to 593 million and 170.7 thousand USD against 683 million and 409.2 thousand of the previous year, an increase of 14.7%.

Imports to Armenia in 2019 amounted to 5 billion 513 million and 798.8 thousand USD, an increase of 10.8%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan