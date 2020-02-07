Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives EEC Board Chairman and his delegation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests Speaker Mirzoyan congratulated Mikhail Myasnikovich on election as EEC Board Chairman and wished success to his future activities. Ararat Mirzoyan said the Eurasian Economic Union is an important organization for Armenia, and during the EAEU jubilee summit which was held in Yerevan last year the participants outlined the structure’s priorities, expanded the geography of actions, outlined new cooperation directions with Iran, as well as signed a free trade agreement with Singapore.

The EEC Board Chair highly valued the relations with Armenia. Highlighting Speaker Mirzoyan’s high reputation in the organization he discussed the Speaker’s possible support to solving a number of issues facing the structure inside the EAEU and international platforms.

The officials talked about the harmonization of the legislative field in the EEC. Mikhail Myasnikovich said the draft EAEU strategy is being developed and they will be very happy if it receives support also at the parliamentary level.

Speaker Mirzoyan said Armenia is open to cooperation at all directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan