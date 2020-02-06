Armenian parliament debates on putting Constitutional amendments to referendum  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia is debating on the issue of putting the Constitutional amendments bill on referendum. ARMENPRESS reports head of “My step” bloc Lilit Makunts proposed debating on the issue after the bill was declined at 1st reading.

Vice Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had announced before the ballot that “My step” bloc will abstain. “The crisis over the Constitutional Court must be solved through referendum”, he had said. 36 MPs voted against the bill and 87 abstained. Head of “My step” parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts announced earlier that their political force wants to put the issue of the Constitutional amendments to national referendum. “The power in Armenia belongs to the people. The people implements its power through free elections, referendums”, Makunts had said, adding that putting the issue of suspending the powers of key bodies of the country to referendum can significantly decrease undue tensions and keep the country away from shocks.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan