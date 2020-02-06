Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Karen Sargsyan appointed Chairman of Water Committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Karen Sargsyan Chairman of the Water Committee.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




