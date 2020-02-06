Karen Sargsyan appointed Chairman of Water Committee
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Karen Sargsyan Chairman of the Water Committee.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:39 Karen Sargsyan appointed Chairman of Water Committee
- 17:36 World Bank’s team is in Armenia to discuss business climate reforms agenda
- 17:05 Prime Minister to attend parliamentary debates of constitutional amendments bill on high court
- 16:45 Majority can’t call referendum on high court bill without first reading approval, argues opposition
- 16:19 Anti-Armenian pogroms of Baku discussed in European Parliament
- 15:48 Artsakh Ombudsman comments on statement of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission
- 15:32 WATCH: Passerby child’s joyful hug leaves Armenian PM with lifetime memory
- 15:13 Armenian, Kazakh healthcare ministers discuss international efforts for fighting coronavirus
- 15:05 Armenian President receives Ambassador of Italy
- 14:29 Parliament majority maneuvers to call referendum on high court changes
- 14:19 Armenian President holds meeting with Swedish Ambassador
- 14:05 New EEC Board Chairman to visit Armenia on February 7
- 14:00 Azerbaijani ex-banker’s wife loses London appeal over unexplained wealth orders
- 13:38 Armenian embassy in Russia to ensure evacuated national’s repatriation after quarantine period
- 13:34 To taste Sevan trout, visit concerts: 105-year-old Nourhan Josephovich discovers Armenia
- 13:30 Parliament majority bill on high court includes possibility of referendum
- 13:00 Lawmakers debate bill on replacing high court justices
- 12:55 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
- 12:27 President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting
- 12:25 Three servicemen remanded into custody over death case of fellow soldier
- 12:21 Extraordinary session of Council of Parliament kicks off
- 12:07 Parliament majority introduces new bill on replacing justices appointed under previous constitution
- 11:52 Former SRC chair Gagik Khachatryan to remain jailed as court rejects appeal
- 11:18 Ruling faction again petitions to convene extraordinary session of Parliament Council
- 11:15 Special session of parliament cancelled after ruling bloc retracts bills from agenda
12:13, 01.30.2020
Viewed 3398 times Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens
16:57, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2802 times URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
21:54, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2684 times Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE
11:20, 01.30.2020
Viewed 2648 times Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial
13:45, 02.01.2020
Viewed 1925 times Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA