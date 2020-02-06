Prime Minister to attend parliamentary debates of constitutional amendments bill on high court

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in parliamentary debates of the ruling bloc’s bill that envisages the termination of powers of Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan and some other justices.

Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan told ARMENPRESS that the procedure enables the PM to deliver remarks at the debates.

“If it is a Constitutional amendment, the Prime Minister is allowed to have a speech before the vote,” Simonyan said.

On February 6, the parliament convened a special session with one item on the agenda, the bill introduced by the ruling My Step bloc which seeks Constitutional amendments aimed at resolving the crisis around the Constitutional Court.

The parliamentary majority’s bill on making constitutional amendments seeks to enable replacing the Constitutional Court justices who were appointed under the previous constitution.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan